Linux 6.5 VirtIO GPU DRM Driver Adding Sync Object uAPI For Vulkan

Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 7 June 2023 at 06:35 AM EDT. 2 Comments
VIRTUALIZATION
Queued via drm-misc-next and now on its way to DRM-Next ahead of the upcoming Linux 6.5 cycle is support in the VirtIO GPU DRM driver for the synchronization object user-space API. This is important for Vulkan and is working with the Venus/Virgl driver context as well as Intel/AMDGPU/Freedreno native contexts too.

The VirtIO GPU DRM driver work to support the synchronization objects user-space API is ready to go with Linux 6.5. In turn Mesa supports the DRM sync object uAPI and provides Vulkan drivers with a generic fencing implementation.

Dmitry Osipenko of Collabora and other developers have been working on this VirtIO GPU driver sync object uAPI support for a while and it's finally ready to go with Linux 6.5. This is nice to see happen and a win for those making use of 3D acceleration within Linux guest virtual machines.


In today's drm-misc-next pull request to DRM-Next these VirtIO GPU driver patches are in place. Also making up this week's drm-misc-next material is support for some additional display panels, Meson driver support for MIPI DSI displays, and various other small changes.
