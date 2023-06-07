Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.5 VirtIO GPU DRM Driver Adding Sync Object uAPI For Vulkan
The VirtIO GPU DRM driver work to support the synchronization objects user-space API is ready to go with Linux 6.5. In turn Mesa supports the DRM sync object uAPI and provides Vulkan drivers with a generic fencing implementation.
Dmitry Osipenko of Collabora and other developers have been working on this VirtIO GPU driver sync object uAPI support for a while and it's finally ready to go with Linux 6.5. This is nice to see happen and a win for those making use of 3D acceleration within Linux guest virtual machines.
In today's drm-misc-next pull request to DRM-Next these VirtIO GPU driver patches are in place. Also making up this week's drm-misc-next material is support for some additional display panels, Meson driver support for MIPI DSI displays, and various other small changes.