AMD Wires Up OverDrive Overclocking For Newer RDNA3 GPUs On Linux
Open-source driver patches posted today get OverDrive features working for newer SMU13 GPUs when it comes to setting the maximum/minimum graphics clock frequencies, maximum/minimum shader clock, and the voltage offset settings.
The voltage offset settings for the voltage/frequency curve are quite different compared to prior AMD Radeon GPUs. With SMU13, the OverDrive support for these voltage offsets are six anchor points on the voltage/frequency curve that can be set by the user.
The AMD OverDrive GPU overclocking support on Linux remains accessible via sysfs, so it's not exactly user-friendly without any official AMD Linux graphics driver control panel / GUI for managing the overclocking configuration besides some third-party/unofficial utilities that work to integrate around these interfaces.
Those interested in this AMD OverDrive support for newer SMU13/RDNA3 GPUs can find the patches for now on amd-gfx. Given the timing it's still possible we might see these patches picked up for the upcoming v6.5 kernel cycle.