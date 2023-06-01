AMD Wires Up OverDrive Overclocking For Newer RDNA3 GPUs On Linux

For those interested in GPU overclocking, AMD has posted the patches for implementing the "legacy" OverDrive overclocking infrastructure for newer SMU13-based Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards with the AMDGPU open-source Linux kernel driver.

Open-source driver patches posted today get OverDrive features working for newer SMU13 GPUs when it comes to setting the maximum/minimum graphics clock frequencies, maximum/minimum shader clock, and the voltage offset settings.

The voltage offset settings for the voltage/frequency curve are quite different compared to prior AMD Radeon GPUs. With SMU13, the OverDrive support for these voltage offsets are six anchor points on the voltage/frequency curve that can be set by the user.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX


The AMD OverDrive GPU overclocking support on Linux remains accessible via sysfs, so it's not exactly user-friendly without any official AMD Linux graphics driver control panel / GUI for managing the overclocking configuration besides some third-party/unofficial utilities that work to integrate around these interfaces.

Those interested in this AMD OverDrive support for newer SMU13/RDNA3 GPUs can find the patches for now on amd-gfx. Given the timing it's still possible we might see these patches picked up for the upcoming v6.5 kernel cycle.
