Linux 6.4-rc7 Released With The Quiet Cycle Continuing

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 18 June 2023
LINUX KERNEL
Linus Torvalds took time out of his Father's Day to release Linux 6.4-rc7 as the newest weekly test candidate for this kernel that's likely to be officially released next weekend.

Linus wrote in today's 6.4-rc7 announcement:
"Hmm. Nothing particular stands out in the rc this week, unless you count the mptcp selftest changes that are about making the tests work on stable kernels too. That accounts for almost a quarter of the patch...

Other than that it's just various driver updates (rdma, gpu, networking and usb, with a smattering of small patches elsewhere), some networking changes, and a couple of filesystem fixes. And the usual random noise elsewhere."

If you make use of the open-source Nouveau driver for NVIDIA GPUs, one notable fix did land this week and that's fixing the serious issue that crept into Linux 6.3 and led to kernel memory being corrupted.

Linux 6.4-rc7 tag


Barring anything crazy from coming up this week, it's likely Linux 6.4 stable will be out next week rather than going with a 6.4-rc8.

See the Linux 6.4 feature overview for a look at all of the exciting changes in this kernel version.
