Linux 6.4-rc5 Released - The Kernel Is Looking To Be In Good Shape

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 4 June 2023
LINUX KERNEL
Linus Torvalds just released Linux 6.4-rc5 as the latest weekly test candidate for Linux 6.4 and this kernel version is looking to be in good shape for a likely release in late June.

Linus Torvalds wrote in today's 6.4-rc5 announcement:
Nothing particularly strange here, most notable is probably just the quick revert of the module loading trial that caused problems for people in rc4 depending on just random timing luck (or rather, lack there-of). So if you tried rc4, and some devices randomly didn't work for you, that was likely the issue.

But there's obviously all the other random fixes in there, and it all looks fairly familiar, with half of the patch being driver fixes (gpu and networking being the most notable as usual, but there's rdma, scsi, and various other things in there too). The rest is just spread out, with nothing very odd standing out.

The shortlog is appended as usual, and things look normal both in the diff and in just the regular number of commits. We've certainly seen smaller, but we've also seen bigger, so this seems fairly much on target for rc5.

So despite the module loading hiccup (blush, that's all on me), I think we're in good shape and nothing makes me think this release wouldn't be one of the nice, boring, regular ones. Yes, there are a couple of regressions being tracked, but hopefully we'll get them all.

Famous last words.

So please do test, and try to prove me wrong,

Linus

With this summer 2023 kernel release there are many features and improvements with Linux 6.4 for its debut in a few weeks.

Linux 6.4-rc5


Linux 6.4 has been working out very well in all my test systems.
