Linux 6.3 Drops Support For The Intel ICC Compiler

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 5 March 2023 at 03:23 PM EST. 6 Comments
INTEL
On this last day of the Linux 6.3 kernel merge window, Linus Torvalds merged the patch dropping support for Intel (ICC) compiler support. Specifically this is Intel's long-standing ICC compiler now known as the "Intel C++ Compiler Classic" prior to its transition to being LLVM/Clang-based with the modern Intel DPC++ compiler.

A few months ago was talk of the Linux kernel dropping support for Intel's ICC compiler and now with Linux 6.3 it's finally happening.

The mainline Linux kernel's header file catering to the Intel compiler hasn't been touched in three years, many developers/users forget or are even unaware of the ICC support for building the kernel, and there is at least one glaring issue that hasn't been reported with the ICC kernel builds. Plus Intel's ICC classic compiler has been deprecated in favor of their more modern oneAPI DPC++/C++ Compiler built atop LLVM. Since October when dropping ICC for kernel builds was first proposed, no one has stepped up either to voice their interest in being able to compile the latest kernel code with this classic Intel proprietary compiler.

Linux kernel no longer builds with ICC


So dropping this Intel ICC support shouldn't come as any real loss. GCC and LLVM/Clang continue to be the two key compiler options for building the mainline Linux kernel. GCC has long been the de facto option for building the mainline kernel while over the past several years LLVM/Clang mainline has wound up being quite suitable for building the Linux kernel and is used in a number of production kernel builds as well as tailoring to LLVM/Clang for its various compiler features.

Thus farewell to the Intel compiler support with Linux 6.3.
6 Comments
Related News
Intel Mesa Vulkan Driver Fixed Up For Very Slow Gen9 GravityMark Performance
Intel Shifts Its HPC Max Series Focus To Falcon Shores In 2025
Small I/O Performance Boost Coming For Intel Ice Lake & Sapphire Rapids Servers
Intel Compute Runtime 22.53.25242.13 Released With OpenCL & Level Zero Enhancements
Intel Releases Quantum SDK 1.0
Intel ISPC 1.19 Released With Sapphire Rapids Support, Data Center GPU Max
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
SSDFS Is The Newest Linux Filesystem & Catering To NVMe ZNS SSDs
Linux 6.3 Adds Thunderbolt/USB4 DisplayPort Bandwidth Allocation Mode
RISC-V With Linux 6.3 Lands Optimized String Functions Via Zbb Extension
Godot 4.0 Stable Released As Major Step Forward For Open-Source Game Engines
Cloudflare Outlines How They Rewrote An Nginx C Module In Rust
Linux 6.3 Supports Sensor Monitoring For Many ASUS B650/B660/X670 Motherboards
FFmpeg 6.0 Released With NVIDIA NVENC AV1, VA-API Improvements
KDE Plasma Development Branch Switches To Qt6-Only