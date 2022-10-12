We Need Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
The Linux Kernel Looks To Drop Support For Intel's ICC Compiler
As kernel developers "often forget about the third C compiler to build the kernel", Linux developer Masahiro Yamada has raised the idea of dropping Intel's ICC compiler support. There is minimal changes to the upstream kernel around the ICC compiler support and it appears the ICC support for building the kernel may be currently in a broken state without anyone complaining.
As a result of the Intel ICC compiler support for the mainline Linux kernel being broken and no one caring/noticing, this proposed patch would drop ICC support for the mainline kernel and free around 300 lines of code currently used for the ICC support.
Linus Torvalds responded to the RFC patch in favor of dropping Intel's compiler:
Ack. I don't think anybody ever really used icc.
I can't recall having heard a single peep about icc problems, and I don't think it's because it was *so* good at emulating gcc that nobody ever hit any issues.
Linus
Other kernel developers have also come out in favor of this change. Plus with Intel's ICC compiler moving from their old proprietary code-base to being an LLVM-based model, the new ICC compiler may end up being able to build the kernel using the Clang paths -- if anyone cares.