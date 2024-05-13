x32 Shadow Stacks, Locking Optimizations, Intel VFM & Other x86 Changes For Linux 6.10

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 13 May 2024 at 06:33 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Today marks the first official day of the Linux 6.10 merge window. Among the horde of pull requests sent out today were the numerous x86 pull requests of material that's been queuing up in TIP.git of which there are many changes benefiting both Intel and AMD.

First up, the x86/shstk pull is enabling shadow stacks for the x32 architecture. The x32 ABI as a reminder provides the benefits of x86_64 (and requires x86_64) while using 32-bit pointers. Back in Linux 6.6 the x86_64 Shadow Stack support was merged while more recently has been enabling of Shadow Stacks for x32 and that is now being merged for Linux 6.10 for those still using x32. That pull request does acknowledge it's rare seeing new 32-bit Linux kernel features:
"While we normally don't do such feature-enabling on 32-bit kernels anymore, this change is small, straightforward & tested on upstream glibc."

The x86/cpu changes were also sent out today by Ingo Molnar. That pull does bring the rework for Intel CPU model handling with future Intel CPUs moving past the "Family 6" that's long been used for Intel processors. Now with Linux 6.10+, the Intel CPUs rely on a "VFM" value for the Vendor/Family/Model combined into a single value to make it easier introducing new Intel CPU models and families.

The x86/cpu pull for Linux 6.10 also brings improved AMD CPU topology parsing for CCD/CCX details. There is also optimizing the NUMA allocation layout of more per-CPU data structures, improved the AMD Erratum 1386 workaround, clearing Total Memory Encryption (TME) for the /proc/cpuinfo output when disabled by the firmware, and other fixes.

With the locking changes submitted for Linux 6.10 there are more than one dozen micro-optimizations to the atomic and spinlock code benefiting x86-based processors.

Linux 6.10 x86 pull requests


The other x86 pull requests sent out so far today for Linux 6.10 are mostly bug fixes and other smaller changes. Linux 6.10 should be another feature-packed kernel cycle.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.9 Released With Faster Intel Core Ultra Performance, Larger Console Fonts Option
Linux 6.10 Features Expected From The NTSYNC Driver To Performance Optimizations
Torvalds Voices Thoughts On Linux Mitigating Unexpected Arithmetic Overflows/Underflows
Linux 6.9 Features Many Great Improvements For Both Intel & AMD
SLUB Updates Submitted Ahead Of Linux 6.10 Merge Window
Linux 6.10 Goes Ahead In Removing Sysctl Sentinel Bloat
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA's Open GPU Linux Kernel Driver Will Soon Be The Default For Turing & Newer GPUs
Torvalds Voices Thoughts On Linux Mitigating Unexpected Arithmetic Overflows/Underflows
Framework Laptop EC Driver Being Prepared For Linux
Zed Code Editor Making Progress On Linux Support
GNOME Took In $556k Last Year While Spending $675.9k
SteamOS 3.6 Preview Released With Linux 6.5, Updated Arch Linux & Mesa 24.1
Red Hat Announces RHEL AI
Apple Announces The M4 Chip With Up To 10 CPU Cores