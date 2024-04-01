Linux 6.10 To Correct The CCD/CCX Topology Information For Some AMD CPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 1 April 2024 at 06:48 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
A patch queued in TIP.git's "x86/cpu" branch for collecting ahead of the Linux 6.10 kernel cycle adds support for handling the AMD 0x80000026 leaf to correct CPU topology information reporting for some newer AMD processors.

The patch to the Linux kernel allows for making use of the extended CPUID leaf 0x80000026 for obtaining topology information that otherwise isn't available or correctly parsed from the CPUID leaf 0xb. In particular, the 0x80000026 leaf has the correct CCX and CCD die information on some newer processors. In turn this will ensure that Linux properly reports the correct die ID, logical die ID, max die per package, CPU dies, and the CPU die list.

AMD EPYC 9754 processors


The patch doesn't spell out which particular AMD CPUs need leaf 0x80000026 for the correct topology information but it does note a 4th Gen EPYC 128 core / 256 thread processor does need it for correct reporting. That is presumably the AMD EPYC 9754 "Bergamo" processor. The reporting difference demonstrated with the new code:

AMD reporting difference


More details on this AMD 0x80000026 leaf parsing via this patch. Again as it's now in TIP.git and by way of x86/cpu, this corrected AMD CPU topology information should be submitted for the next kernel cycle with Linux 6.10 as opposed to going into the "x86/fixes" that would mean for the current v6.9 cycle.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.9 To Allow Building s390 Kernel With The Full LLVM/Clang Compiler
Linux 6.9-rc2 Released As An Easter Test Kernel
Linux Enabling Shadow Stack Support For x32
Linux 6.9-rc1 Released With AMD P-State Preferred Core, Larger FB Console Fonts
Linux 6.9 Delivers More Improvements To The SLUB Allocator
Linux 6.9 Sees Invasive & Significant Changes To Workqueues
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
XZ Struck By Malicious Code That Could Allow Unauthorized Remote System Access
GitHub Disables The XZ Repository Following Today's Malicious Disclosure
Linux 6.9 Will Boot Much Faster For Systems With Large Amounts Of RAM
SDL Developers Weigh Reverting Wayland Over X11 For SDL 3.0
Linux 6.9 Deprecates The EXT2 File-System Driver
Linux Foundation Launches Valkey As A Redis Fork
Microsoft Engineer Sends Rust Linux Kernel Patches For In-Place Module Initialization
Rust-Written Coreutils 0.0.25 With Improved GNU Compatibility