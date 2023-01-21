AMDGPU Linux 6.3 Addition To Help With Optimized Buffer Placement

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 21 January 2023 at 12:00 PM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON --
On Friday AMD sent out another round of feature patches for new kernel graphics driver material they have readied in advance of the Linux 6.3 kernel cycle.

In prior weeks AMD sent in patches to DRM-Next for better dealing with missing firmware / unsupported GPUs and other "new stuff" for that next version of the Linux kernel. On Friday was another round of new AMDGPU/AMDKFD material to queue in DRM-Next until the Linux 6.3 merge window opens around mid-February.

The latest round of patches include fixes for Secure Display handling, DCN 3.2 display code fixes, SR-IOV fixes, HDCP fixes, RAS updates, fixes for GC 11.0 found with RDNA3 GPUs, and other updates.

Notable on the feature side is adding PCI Express information to the AMDGPU INFO ioctl. The PCI Express generation and number of lanes is to be exposed via the information ioctl to user-space.

The PCIe details are being added to this ioctl as from user-space the AMD Radeon Mesa drivers are looking at relying on this information for making improved determinations around optimized buffer placement. There is this pending merge request to Mesa that would allow making use of the PCIe information to be exposed by AMDGPU on Linux 6.3+.


This is also useful for troubleshooting any PCIe problems. In writing the kernel patch, well known open-source AMD developer Marek Olšák commented that he's been running a Navi 21 GPU at PCIe Gen 1 speeds for two years and recently was his first time noticing that obvious bottleneck.

More details on this week's AMDGPU feature patches slated for Linux 6.3 via this pull request. Linux 6.3 stable in turn should arrive around April.
Add A Comment
Related News
RADV Receives Patches To Help With Less Stuttering For Zink
Linux 6.3 Will Better Handle Missing AMD Radeon Firmware / Unsupported Hardware
AMD ROCm 5.4.2 Released As Another Small Update To The Compute Stack
AMD Sends In Radeon RX 7000 Series Fixes For Linux 6.2
AMD RDNA3 ISA Reference Guide Published
Open-Source RADV Driver Adds Radeon Memory Visualizer Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google To Allow Rust Code In The Chromium Browser
Kodi 20 Released With VA-API AV1 Support, Steam Deck Controls Support
Linux Developers Eye Orphaning The JFS File-System
Linux 6.3 To Support Pluton's CRB TPM2 On AMD Ryzen CPUs
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Hits Its First Freeze
KDE This Week: "Pretty Juicy In The Eye Candy Department"
Mesa 23.0 Feature Development Ends With Many Vulkan Additions
Linux 6.3 Will Better Handle Missing AMD Radeon Firmware / Unsupported Hardware