Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
AMD Begins Sending In "New Stuff" For Their Graphics Driver With Linux 6.3
This initial round of new feature code for Linux 6.3 contains a variety of updates and preparation for new hardware that AMD engineers have been working on. Even though the Radeon RX 7900 series cards are now shipping, there is no let-up of work to still accomplish by their open-source graphics driver engineers.
With Friday's pull request they have enabled secure display now for multiple displays, updates to the Display Core Next (DCN) v3.2 IP, Panel Self Refresh (PSR) updates, DisplayPort 2.1 updates, various SR-IOV RAS changes, Video Core Next RAS support, SMU 13.x updates for new hardware, DF 4.3 RAS support, reworking the s0ix sleep states code, a fix for soft-reset handling, display fixes, and various other low-level updates.
For some users the secure display support across multiple monitors may be of interest as up to now this functionality only worked with a single display. The work around DisplayPort 2.1 is also noteworthy. Additionally, there is a new user-space API addition around information queries for being able to read the peak and minimum shader and memory clocks for profile modes with newer Radeon GPUs.
For the most part though the new work in this patch series is a collection of lower-level enhancements/additions for newer graphics hardware. The work isn't particularly exciting on their own but going along with all of the other work AMD has been making on their kernel graphics driver support.
The full list of AMDGPU Direct Rendering Manager driver feature patches can be found via this pull request. Expect a bit more AMD Radeon graphics driver feature work to still be sent out in the next few weeks for the Linux 6.3 cycle.