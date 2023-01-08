AMD Begins Sending In "New Stuff" For Their Graphics Driver With Linux 6.3

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 8 January 2023 at 06:45 AM EST. 2 Comments
RADEON --
AMD sent out an initial batch of "new stuff" for their AMDGPU/AMDKFD kernel graphics driver code to begin queuing in DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 6.3 cycle kicking off during the back-half of February.

This initial round of new feature code for Linux 6.3 contains a variety of updates and preparation for new hardware that AMD engineers have been working on. Even though the Radeon RX 7900 series cards are now shipping, there is no let-up of work to still accomplish by their open-source graphics driver engineers.


With Friday's pull request they have enabled secure display now for multiple displays, updates to the Display Core Next (DCN) v3.2 IP, Panel Self Refresh (PSR) updates, DisplayPort 2.1 updates, various SR-IOV RAS changes, Video Core Next RAS support, SMU 13.x updates for new hardware, DF 4.3 RAS support, reworking the s0ix sleep states code, a fix for soft-reset handling, display fixes, and various other low-level updates.

For some users the secure display support across multiple monitors may be of interest as up to now this functionality only worked with a single display. The work around DisplayPort 2.1 is also noteworthy. Additionally, there is a new user-space API addition around information queries for being able to read the peak and minimum shader and memory clocks for profile modes with newer Radeon GPUs.

For the most part though the new work in this patch series is a collection of lower-level enhancements/additions for newer graphics hardware. The work isn't particularly exciting on their own but going along with all of the other work AMD has been making on their kernel graphics driver support.

The full list of AMDGPU Direct Rendering Manager driver feature patches can be found via this pull request. Expect a bit more AMD Radeon graphics driver feature work to still be sent out in the next few weeks for the Linux 6.3 cycle.
2 Comments
Related News
RADV Lands A Few More Improvements To Reduce CPU Overhead
The Old Radeon "R600" Open-Source Gallium3D Driver Now Enables SPIR-V
Mesa's Radeon Vulkan Driver Now Advertises Support For Quake II RTX & DOOM Eternal
RADV Vulkan Video Making Progress On H.264 Encoding
A Fix Is On The Way For AMD HDMI Audio Being Broken With Linux 6.1+
AMD Working On RDNA3 User-Mode Graphics Queue For Their Linux GPU Driver
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Metrics End Out 2022 With Some Odd Numbers
A Prominent Linux Kernel Developer Re-Joins AMD
Linux 6.3 To Bring Analog TV Support Improvements
Linux 6.2 Lands S0ix Idle Change For AMD Ryzen "Rembrandt" Laptops & Newer
Red Hat Planning A Hackfest To Further Advance HDR Support On The Linux Desktop
KDE Ends Out 2022 With More Features & Fixes
Valve Revises Steam Survey Results For December - Still Pointing Down For Linux
Ubuntu's New Installer Taking Shape Nicely For Ubuntu 23.04