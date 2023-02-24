Linux 6.3 Bringing Proper Support For The 8BitDo Pro 2 Wired Controller

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 24 February 2023 at 06:50 AM EST. 2 Comments
HARDWARE
The 8BitDo Pro 2 Wired Controller as a popular ~$35 USD gaming controller will see proper support with the Linux 6.3 kernel.

The 8BitDo Pro 2 Wired Controller has been advertising "SteamOS" and "Raspberry Pi" OS support to which it has worked when running with the generic HID driver. However, this controller does support multiple controller modes and when switching to the X-Input mode is where it's been problematic for users to this point. Some have ended up using this USB gaming controller with the out-of-tree xboxdrv driver or other out-of-tree patches while with Linux 6.3 there is support for it being added to the XPad input driver.

8BitDo Pro 2 Wired Controller


With Linux 6.3 the 8BitDo Pro 2 Wired Controller is added to the XPad driver as an Xbox 360 compatible device type and the necessary vendor/product IDs.

This 8BitDo Pro 2 Wired Controller support with the XPad driver was sent in today as part of the input driver updates for the Linux 6.3 merge window. So for those that have been looking for proper out-of-the-box support with the 8BitDo Pro 2 Wired Controller on the mainline Linux kernel, you can look forward to the Linux 6.3 stable release in April.

Those interested in this wired gaming controller can find it on the likes of Amazon (affiliate link).
2 Comments
Related News
Intel Has More CXL Improvements Ready For Linux 6.3
Linux 6.3 RAS/EDAC Changes Bring New Features For Intel & AMD
Patches Posted For Enabling WiFi/Bluetooth With The Once Interesting MIPS Creator CI20
New Driver Aims To Improve MSI Laptop Support On Linux
More Aquacomputer Devices To Be Supported With Linux 6.3
Etnaviv Driver With Linux 6.3 Enables VeriSilicon NPU Cores
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Publishes Blazing Fast AVX-512 Sorting Library, Numpy Switching To It For 10~17x Faster Sorts
Linux 6.3 Introducing Hardware Noise "hwnoise" Tool
Linux's SystemV Filesystem Support Being Orphaned
Intel Open-Sources Its OpenCL CPU-Based Runtime
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Enters Its Soft Freeze
AMD Has Many New CPU/GPU Features Ready For Linux 6.3
Fedora Planning Ahead For The Next 5 Years
The Best Linux 6.2 Features From Intel Arc Graphics To Better Performance For Older PCs