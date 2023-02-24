Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.3 Bringing Proper Support For The 8BitDo Pro 2 Wired Controller
The 8BitDo Pro 2 Wired Controller has been advertising "SteamOS" and "Raspberry Pi" OS support to which it has worked when running with the generic HID driver. However, this controller does support multiple controller modes and when switching to the X-Input mode is where it's been problematic for users to this point. Some have ended up using this USB gaming controller with the out-of-tree xboxdrv driver or other out-of-tree patches while with Linux 6.3 there is support for it being added to the XPad input driver.
With Linux 6.3 the 8BitDo Pro 2 Wired Controller is added to the XPad driver as an Xbox 360 compatible device type and the necessary vendor/product IDs.
This 8BitDo Pro 2 Wired Controller support with the XPad driver was sent in today as part of the input driver updates for the Linux 6.3 merge window. So for those that have been looking for proper out-of-the-box support with the 8BitDo Pro 2 Wired Controller on the mainline Linux kernel, you can look forward to the Linux 6.3 stable release in April.
Those interested in this wired gaming controller can find it on the likes of Amazon (affiliate link).