Linux 6.2.4 & 6.1.17 Released To Fix An Easy-To-Trigger Kernel Oops

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 11 March 2023 at 07:09 AM EST. 1 Comment
Linux 6.2.4 and 6.1.17 kernels have been released this morning as new emergency releases.

Both Linux 6.2.4 and 6.1.17 come with just two commits: reverting two patches applied in 6.2.3 and 6.1.16, respectively. The issue at hand is that two patches were incorrectly back-ported to the stable series from Linux 6.3 and in turn can cause a kernel oops. Simply plugging in an external USB drive, mounting the drive, and then unmounting can cause a kernel oops to occur.

See this bug report for the details. As it's very easy to trigger by users, Greg Kroah-Hartman reverted the two patches and issued new point releases.

Thus if you were previously on 6.2.3 and 6.1.16 and deal with unmounting drives routinely, go grab the new kernels to avoid the possible kernel oops.
