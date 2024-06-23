Linux 6.10-rc5 Released With This Kernel Cycle Looking Good So Far

Linus Torvalds has just tagged Linux 6.10-rc5 as the newest weekly test release leading up to the Linux 6.10 stable release by mid-July.

Linux 6.10-rc5 brings the latest serving of bug/regression fixes. This week there are more fixes to Bcachefs, Linus Torvalds took to demoting the FORCE_NR_CPUS build option to reduce confusion, a buffer overflow fix for the poorly-maintained JFS, and other random fixes throughout.

Linux 6.10-rc5 Git tag


Linus Torvalds wrote in this evening's 6.10-rc5 announcement:
"So far, the 6.10 release cycle has been fairly calm, and rc5 continues that trend. Let's hope things stay that way.

For once, the driver changes don't dominate the diffs, although it's still about a third of it. But even that third is to some degree due to just a couple of larger driver changes (hv_balloon, broadcom bnxt network driver, and a qualcomm phy driver). There are certainly other driver changes in there, but nothing very big.

The rest is just a fairly random collection of stuff. Yes, there's the requisite bcachefs fixes, but also some networking selftests, some documentation fixes, some random VM fixes, core networking, and a smattering of architecture fixes."

So at this stage Linux 6.10 continues trending along nicely. Take a look at the Linux 6.10 features to see what is in store for this kernel that will be out officially in July.
