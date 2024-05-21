Linux 6.10 Adds eDP/DisplayPort Support For The Snapdragon X Elite
Qualcomm and their partners at Linaro have been busy working on the Linux support for the Snapdragon X Elite as the high-end Arm SoC beginning to roll-out for laptops. The latest Snapdragon X Elite upstreaming is Embedded DisplayPort and DisplayPort support for the Snapdragon X Elite.
The PHY updates were sent out today for the ongoing Linux 6.10 merge window. This cycle it includes enabling support for Embedded DisplayPort (eDP) and DisplayPort (DP) sub-modes and driver handling for the Qualcomm X1E80100, which is the Snapdragon X Elite. There are also updates around new Qualcomm X1E80100 support in the Qualcomm eDP code.
As Qualcomm recently outlined in a blog post around their Snapdragon X Elite Linux support, with Linux 6.8~6.9 they have upstreamed much of the functionality while for Linux 6.10~6.11 they are working still on camera, video, memory DCVS, GPU support, suspend and resume, USB host, CPU frequency scaling, battery, external display support, and more. Further out they plan for power and performance optimizations, expanded video decoding, SoftISP camera support, firmware in linux-firmware.git, and easier ARM Linux distribution support.
The PHY pull request for Linux 6.10 aside from that ongoing Snapdragon X Elite enablement also has Qualcomm QMP UFS PHY updates, Samsung HDMI PHY support for the i.MX8MP, Mediatek XFI T-PHY support for the MT7988, Rockchip USBDP combo PHY driver, and other updates.
