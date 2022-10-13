Intel Sends In More Habana Labs Gaudi2 AI Accelerator Code For Linux 6.1

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 13 October 2022 at 02:45 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The "char/misc" changes landed recently into mainline for the ongoing Linux 6.1 merge window. In addition to many FPGA subsystem updates, this random catch-all driver area of the kernel has also seen many updates to the Habana Labs AI driver for supporting Intel's forthcoming Gaudi2 accelerator.

Last cycle with Linux 6.0 initial Gaudi2 support was merged to the "habanalabs" AI driver that originally was focused on the Gaudi and Goya accelerators. With Linux 6.1 more of that Gaudi2 support has been prepped.


For that second-generation training and inference accelerator there are many driver additions including a user-space API for reading device attestation data, the uAPI to control the running mode of the engine cores, improved logging in case of hardware error events, improved firmware interactions, and other hardware enablement work.

At the same time as announcing Gaudi2, Intel also announced the Habana Labs Greco accelerator but so far that work hasn't seen any direct mainline activity. This pull request outlines the char/misc changes in full for Linux 6.1. There are also many IIO driver updates, FPGA subsystem updates, MHI changes, Coresight driver updates, and other random changes throughout.
Add A Comment
Related News
The Linux Kernel Looks To Drop Support For Intel's ICC Compiler
Kernel Memory Sanitizer Lands For Linux 6.1
MGLRU Merged For Linux 6.1
Linux 6.1 Finishes Gutting Out The Old a.out Code
LoongArch EFI Boot, Prep For EFI Confidential Compute Arrive For Linux 6.1
Intel Meteor Lake Thunderbolt Support & Other USB Updates Sent In For Linux 6.1
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KDE Plasma 5.27 Planning To Be The Last Plasma 5 Feature Release
VirtualBox 7.0 Released - Full VM Encryption Support, Direct3D Acceleration Using DXVK
Steam Deck Now Available For Immediate Ordering, Steam Deck Dock Also In-Stock
Canonical Now Providing Free Ubuntu Pro Subscriptions For Up To 5 Systems
AMD Continues Working Toward HDR Display Support For The Linux Desktop
Wireshark 4.0 Network Protocol Analyzer Released
More Arm SoCs, Smartphones & NVIDIA Control Backbone Bus Enabled With Linux 6.1
KDE Welcomes Ghostwriter To Its Collection Of Apps