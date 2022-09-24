Intel Habana Labs AI Driver Updates Readied For Linux 6.1

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 24 September 2022
This week saw the Intel Habana Labs AI accelerator driver updates submitted to char/misc ahead of the upcoming Linux 6.1 merge window.

After Gaudi2 support was added to Linux 6.0, some leftover items are part of this pull request for Linux 6.1. Gaudi2 is the second-generation Intel / Habana Labs accelerator for training and inference with big speed boosts over the original Gaudi.


For Gaudi2 with Linux 6.1 there is a user-space API for reading the device attestation information, a user-space API to control the running mode of the engine cores, and improved logging in case of hardware error events. There is also a variety of other smaller fixes / code improvements for Gaudi2.

Earlier this year when announcing Gaudi2, Intel also announced Greco for second-generation inference for deep learning while so far Intel hasn't yet upstreamed the Greco support into this "habanalabs" kernel AI driver.

Other Habana Labs driver changes for Linux 6.1 include support for new notifier events for device state change via EventFD, a user-space interface for reading the hardware status of all hardware blocks, exposing whether the device is running with secured firmware, support for trace events in DMA allocations and MMU map/unmap operations, notifying the device firmware when the device was acquired by a user process and when released, and a variety of bug fixes.

The full list of Habana Labs driver changes targeting the Linux 6.1 kernel can be found via this pull request.
