AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5965WX Benchmarks Show Some Speedups With Linux 6.0 Git

With AMD EPYC showing some nice gains on Linux 6.0, I've been eager to begin testing Linux 6.0 on more systems especially now that the v6.0 merge window is winding down... With now having the shiny new AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5965WX, I decided to take this high-end 24-core chip for a run with Linux 6.0 Git to see how it performs over Linux 5.19 stable.

As shown earlier this week in my Threadripper 5965WX review, this is a nice high-end Zen 3 CPU for Linux workstations. Those benchmarks in that CPU comparison were carried out on Linux 5.19 while for today's article is a quick run with a number of new tests on Linux 5.19 and then firing up Linux 6.0 Git as of its 9 August state to see how this Threadripper workstation is running on Linux 6.0.


The Threadripper 5965WX was running with 8 x 16GB DDR4-3200 memory and a 1TB WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD. The kernels obtained from the Ubuntu Mainline PPA for easy reproducibility.

Tests on more Intel and AMD systems forthcoming now that most of the Linux 6.0 material has been merged.




Not CPU specific but Linux 6.0 does deliver some nice IO_uring optimizations and new features with Linux 6.0.






For most of the intensive CPU workloads the Threadripper 5965WX performance didn't sway much off its good shape in Linux 5.19.





Like with EPYC, on Linux 6.0 were some nice improvements in some of the database server workloads.




And in some of the kernel micro-benchmarks with Stress-NG showing some of the improvements with Linux 6.0.

Those wishing to see all the results in full from this quick Linux 5.19 vs. 6.0 benchmarking roundabout on the Threadripper PRO 5965WX can visit this result page for all the details while I continue trying out Linux 6.0 Git on more of the Intel and AMD systems I have available.
