LoongArch Enables PCI & Other Features For Linux 6.0

12 August 2022
While support for the loongArch Chinese CPU architecture was merged in Linux 5.19, it wasn't actually enough to yield a booting system due to some driver code not yet being finished and ready for merging in time. LoongArch was allowed to merge that preliminary code in v5.19 so the Glibc support could land and now for Linux 6.0 more of the CPU port is ready to hit the kernel.

Most notable with the LoongArch code for Linux 6.0 is enabling PCI support now that the PCI and IRQ chip changes are ready. So Linux 6.0 has PCI support ready to go for this CPU architecture from Loongson plus there are other changes like stack unwinder and stack trace support.


Loongson graphic for the LoongArch 3A5000.


The LoongArch changes also include optimizing getcpu() with the vDSO, bug fixes, build error fixes, and updating its default kernel configuration file.

The list of LoongArch patches for the Linux 6.0 kernel can be found via this morning's pull request.
