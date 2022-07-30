ARM64 With Linux 5.20 Improves Its Meltdown Mitigation KPTI Code

Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 30 July 2022 at 06:18 AM EDT. Add A Comment
ARM --
The 64-bit Arm (ARM64) architecture updates have already been sent in for Linux 5.20 ahead of the merge window formally opening.

Notable this cycle when it comes to the 64-bit Arm architecture code (ARM64 / AArch64) includes a "major rework" to its Kernel Page Table Isolation (KPTI) code that is used for mitigating the Meltdown mitigation on relevant Arm CPU cores. The major rework to the ARM64 KPTI code is described as "makes it both more maintainable and considerably faster in the cases where it is required...so that the MMU remains enabled and the boot time is no longer slowed to a crawl for systems which require the late remapping."


KPTI is used for mitigating the Meltdown vulnerability on relevant CPUs.


Other ARM64 changes for Linux 5.20 include adding some new CPU errata for newer Arm implementations, handling of machine check errors more gracefully, support for direct swapping of the 2MiB transparent huge-pages on systems without MTE, improvements to the layout of vDSO objects, support for optionally disabling SVE and SME extensions via the kernel command-line, and other clean-ups/improvements.

The full list of ARM64 feature changes destined for Linux 5.20 via this pull request now awaiting action by Linus Torvalds following the Linux 5.19 stable release tomorrow.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.20 To Enable THP SWAP On 64-bit Arm For Better Swapping Performance
Arm Releases ASTC Encoder 4.0 With Even Faster Performance
Arm Working On Function Multi-Versioning For GCC
LLVM Clang 15.0 Adds Arm Cortex-M85 Support
Arm Cortex-X3 + Cortex-A715 Announced As Second-Gen Armv9 CPUs
Glibc Adds Arm SVE-Optimized Memory Copy - Can "Significantly" Help Performance
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel's Open-Source Vulkan Driver For Ray-Tracing Gets "Like A 100x Improvement"
FFmpeg 5.1 Released With Many Improvements To This Important Multimedia Project
Linux x86 32-bit Is Vulnerable To Retbleed But Don't Expect It To Get Fixed
PREEMPT_RT Might Be Ready To Finally Land In Linux 5.20
Increased Use Of Windows BitLocker Is Causing Headaches For Linux Dual Booting
Feral Releases GameMode 1.7
Apache OpenOffice 4.1.13 Released For Those Not On The LibreOffice Train
KDE Plasma 5.26 Will Start Faster, Many Other KDE Improvements Abound