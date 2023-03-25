Lenovo Flex 5G / Qualcomm SC8180x Support Being Worked On For Mainline Linux
In addition to the mainline Linux kernel seeing recent support for the Arm-powered Lenovo ThinkPad X13s and Lenovo Yoga C630, among others, another Lenovo model working toward mainline kernel support is the Lenovo Flex 5G.
The Lenovo Flex 5G is what was at the time advertised by the company as "the world's first premium 5G PC" with a 14-inch display, up to 25.6 hours of battery life, a Snapdragon X55 modem providing 5G connectivity, and making use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G Compute Platform SoC. The Flex 5G is equipped with 8GB of LPDDR4x memory and 256GB of UFS storage.
Linux developer Vinod Koul has been working on bringing the Lenovo Flex 5G support to the mainline kernel and as part of that the necessary Qualcomm SC8180x SoC support.
Sent out today were the v2 patches of this effort for Lenovo Flex 5G and SC8180x device support.
The Lenovo Flex 5G launched in 2020 and is no longer actively produced by the company but can be found via used channels. Another Arm laptop currently working its way toward the mainline kernel is the Snapdragon-powered Acer Aspire 1.
