LXQt 1.4 Debuts As Last Planned Qt5 Desktop Release
LXQt 1.4 debuted today as the newest feature release for this lightweight Qt desktop environment that was formed years ago as the merging of the LXDE and Razor-qt projects.
LXQt 1.4 targets the Qt 5.15 LTS toolkit but if all goes well this will be their final Qt5-based release. By the time of the next LXQt version they hope to be fully ported over to using the Qt 6 toolkit, even if it means a drawn out release cycle.
LXQt 1.4 also has lxqt-menu-data replacing lxmenu-data, various improvements to the LXQt file manager, QTerminal now supports an audible bell as an option, the LXQt image viewer has minimal support for color spaces, many translation updates, and a variety of other smaller fixes.
Downloads and more details on this morning's LXQt 1.4 release via GitHub.
