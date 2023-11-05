LXQt 1.4 Debuts As Last Planned Qt5 Desktop Release

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 5 November 2023 at 07:57 AM EST. 9 Comments
DESKTOP
LXQt 1.4 debuted today as the newest feature release for this lightweight Qt desktop environment that was formed years ago as the merging of the LXDE and Razor-qt projects.

LXQt 1.4 targets the Qt 5.15 LTS toolkit but if all goes well this will be their final Qt5-based release. By the time of the next LXQt version they hope to be fully ported over to using the Qt 6 toolkit, even if it means a drawn out release cycle.

LXQt 1.4 also has lxqt-menu-data replacing lxmenu-data, various improvements to the LXQt file manager, QTerminal now supports an audible bell as an option, the LXQt image viewer has minimal support for color spaces, many translation updates, and a variety of other smaller fixes.

LXQt desktop


Downloads and more details on this morning's LXQt 1.4 release via GitHub.
9 Comments
Related News
COSMIC Desktop Rolls Out Lock/Login Screen, More Wayland Protocols
System76's COSMIC Desktop Adds New Window-Swapping Mode, Dynamic Settings
XDG-Desktop-Portal 1.17.1 Released With Accent Color Support
Budgie 10.8 Linux Desktop Released
System76 COSMIC Desktop Ironing Out Support For Themes, Application API
Window Maker 0.96 Released For Window Manager Inspired By NeXTSTEP UI
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Six Great Features With The Upcoming Linux 6.6 Kernel
KDE Desktop Cube Effect Returns & Plasma Wayland Per-Screen Color Management
Bcachefs Merged Into The Linux 6.7 Kernel
Intel Itanium IA-64 Support Removed With The Linux 6.7 Kernel
Linux 6.7 Reworks PE Header Generation To Reduce Attack Area
Bcachefs Pull Request Submitted For Linux 6.7
Some Of The Features You Can Expect With Linux 6.7
Btrfs Picks Up New Features For Linux 6.7