KiCad 7.0 Released For This Open-Source Electronics Design Automation Suite

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 13 February 2023 at 06:25 AM EST. 4 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
KiCad 7.0 was released this weekend as a "significant upgrade" to this open-source EDA (Electronics Design Automation) suite that can be used for designing PCB layouts, circuit design schematics of varying complexity, and more.

KiCad has been used by the likes of System76 when designing their Launch keyboard and this leading open-source EDA solution has been successfully used by many other projects. With more than one year since KiCad 6.0, the KiCad 7.0 release brings some big changes.

KiCad 7.0, kicad.org


KiCad 7.0 introduces support for custom fonts with any system fonts now supported, text box support for the schematic and PCB editors, 3Dconnexion SpaceMouse support, Sentry crash reporting data collection support is available and opt-in, macOS Apple Silicon support, and a wide-range of other improvements.

For downloading this open-source EDA suite or to learn more about all of the changes in KiCad 7.0, visit the project site at KiCad.org.
4 Comments
Related News
Blender 4.0 Hopes To At Least Have A Non-Optimized Vulkan Implementation
HarfBuzz 7.0 Text Shaping Engine Released
Zstd 1.5.4 Released With Many Performance Improvements
FreeType 2.13 Released With New Qt-Based Font Program
GROMACS 2023 Released With Better SYCL For Intel / AMD / NVIDIA
Cairo 1.17.8 Released - OpenGL/GLES Drawing Removed, Better macOS & Windows Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Rust Implementation Of GNU Coreutils Is Becoming Remarkably Robust
Linux 6.1 Officially Promoted To Being An LTS Kernel
A Non-GNU Linux Distribution Built With LLVM & BSD Software Aims For Alpha Next Month
FFmpeg 6.0 Will Be Big With AV1 Hardware Decoding, Many Other Features
RustyHermit Delivers A Rust-Based, Modular Unikernel For MicroVMs
GTK5 Development Likely To Heat Up Following GTK 4.12
KDE Plasma 5.27 Dubbed "The Best Plasma 5 Version Ever"
Linux Disabling High Resolution Scrolling For Logitech Devices Connected Via USB