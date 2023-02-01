Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
KiCad 7.0 Released For This Open-Source Electronics Design Automation Suite
KiCad has been used by the likes of System76 when designing their Launch keyboard and this leading open-source EDA solution has been successfully used by many other projects. With more than one year since KiCad 6.0, the KiCad 7.0 release brings some big changes.
KiCad 7.0 introduces support for custom fonts with any system fonts now supported, text box support for the schematic and PCB editors, 3Dconnexion SpaceMouse support, Sentry crash reporting data collection support is available and opt-in, macOS Apple Silicon support, and a wide-range of other improvements.
For downloading this open-source EDA suite or to learn more about all of the changes in KiCad 7.0, visit the project site at KiCad.org.