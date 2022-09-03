KDE's Kaidan Messaging App Adding Encrypted Audio/Video Calls

4 September 2022
KDE's Kaidan app has been in development for a number of years now as a Jabber/XMPP chat client built around Kirigami and Qt Quick. Kaidan has been under active development and formally became a KDE project in 2019. It's newest ambition is now working out encrypted audio and video calls.

KDe's Kaidan messaging app has received a grant from Europe's NLnet for adding the encrypted audio and video calls support. Kaidan intends to make use of the OMEMO encryption protocol for this mission.

In addition to supporting encrypted audio and video calls, they hope to also support small group calls too as part of the work. The intention with all of this is still to support interoperability among XMPP-using applications.


KDE Kaidan


The mission of this KDE chat app remains to "establish free and secure communication while being easy to use,"

More details on this encrypted audio/video calls work for Kaidan via the project site at Kaidan.im.
