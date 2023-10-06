KWin Replaces KScreen For Handling Monitor Arrangement Under KDE Plasma Wayland

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 7 October 2023 at 06:30 AM EDT. 16 Comments
KDE
October is off to a great start as February inches closer for what's expected to bring the much anticipated Plasma 6.0 desktop release.

KDE developer Nate Graham has published his usual weekly summary to highlight all of the interesting KDE changes made. Among the new KDE highlights for this week include:

- The System Settings sidebar with Plasma 6.0 has seen a much needed reorganization.

- Under the Plasma Wayland session, KWin now handles screen arrangements rather than KScreen. KDE developers expect that X11 multi-monitor support is now feature-frozen with no further improvements planned to KScreen.

- Discover's progress bar now has a more accurate estimate when fetching updates.

- Improved Breeze Night Color icon.

- Spectacle's screen recording feature now supports hardware-accelerated VP9.

More details on the interesting changes for KDE this week via Nate's blog.
