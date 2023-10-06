Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
KWin Replaces KScreen For Handling Monitor Arrangement Under KDE Plasma Wayland
KDE developer Nate Graham has published his usual weekly summary to highlight all of the interesting KDE changes made. Among the new KDE highlights for this week include:
- The System Settings sidebar with Plasma 6.0 has seen a much needed reorganization.
- Under the Plasma Wayland session, KWin now handles screen arrangements rather than KScreen. KDE developers expect that X11 multi-monitor support is now feature-frozen with no further improvements planned to KScreen.
- Discover's progress bar now has a more accurate estimate when fetching updates.
- Improved Breeze Night Color icon.
- Spectacle's screen recording feature now supports hardware-accelerated VP9.
More details on the interesting changes for KDE this week via Nate's blog.