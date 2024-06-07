KDE Plasma 6.1 Is Looking To Be A "Good One"

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 8 June 2024 at 06:07 AM EDT.
The KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop is due for release in a little more than one week. Prominent KDE developer Nate Graham thinks this is going to be a "good one" with a lot of new features, better performance, and more.

Nate Graham is out with his usual KDE weekly development summary. Some of the recent highlights in the KDE world include:

- The System Monitor data backend can now scrape CPU / memory / I/O data from within /proc/pressure.

- A warning in the settings dialog when using a NVIDIA GPU on X11 with a floating panel and adaptive panel transparency there can be lag when windows move or are resized, due to a NVIDIA driver bug.

- The custom accent color feature now does a better job of picking colors for links that will be readable.

- Support for WebAuth for SAML-based authentication with the Plasma Networks widget.

- PLasma 6.1 will fix a KWin crash that could happen when the system wakes from sleep with "weird screens that turn on strangely."

- Improved performance of "basically everything" where the ~/.cache/ folder is located on a slow disk like a hard drive.

- Re-enabled hardware-accelerated cursor support for Intel GPUs.

- Other KWin and Plasma crash fixes.

More details on the recent KDE changes via Nate Graham's blog. Look for Plasma 6.1 to be released as stable around 18 June.
