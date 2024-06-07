Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
KDE Plasma 6.1 Is Looking To Be A "Good One"
Nate Graham is out with his usual KDE weekly development summary. Some of the recent highlights in the KDE world include:
- The System Monitor data backend can now scrape CPU / memory / I/O data from within /proc/pressure.
- A warning in the settings dialog when using a NVIDIA GPU on X11 with a floating panel and adaptive panel transparency there can be lag when windows move or are resized, due to a NVIDIA driver bug.
- The custom accent color feature now does a better job of picking colors for links that will be readable.
- Support for WebAuth for SAML-based authentication with the Plasma Networks widget.
- PLasma 6.1 will fix a KWin crash that could happen when the system wakes from sleep with "weird screens that turn on strangely."
- Improved performance of "basically everything" where the ~/.cache/ folder is located on a slow disk like a hard drive.
- Re-enabled hardware-accelerated cursor support for Intel GPUs.
- Other KWin and Plasma crash fixes.
More details on the recent KDE changes via Nate Graham's blog. Look for Plasma 6.1 to be released as stable around 18 June.