KDE Plasma 6 Default Behavior Is Now Double-Click For Opening Files/Folders

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 19 August 2023 at 06:03 AM EDT. 26 Comments
KDE
Nate Graham is out with his weekly KDE development summary to highlight all of the interesting changes to this open-source desktop environment with Plasma 6 development continuing at full-speed ahead.

It's another interesting week in the KDE Plasma 6 development world, including a new default change:

KDE double click default


- By default in Plasma 6.0 it will be single-click to select files/holders but now double-click to open files. It's user-configurable but the default action now is indeed to double-click for opening files/folders with Plasma 6.

- The KWin blur effect is rewritten for better reliability and performance.

- The DrKonqi crash reporting wizard has been rewritten and simplified.

- There is now an on-screen display when cycling through keyboard brightness levels.

- All Plasma 6 icons now come from the system-wide icon theme with the concept of icons in the Plasma style being removed.

- Settings dialogs that use QtWidgets now have a search field in the header area for finding settings on individual pages.

- An improved Breeze icon for backup files and .bak.

- Multiple Plasma crash fixes.

More details on all of the KDE changes this week via Nate's blog.
