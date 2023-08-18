KDE Plasma 6 Default Behavior Is Now Double-Click For Opening Files/Folders
Nate Graham is out with his weekly KDE development summary to highlight all of the interesting changes to this open-source desktop environment with Plasma 6 development continuing at full-speed ahead.
It's another interesting week in the KDE Plasma 6 development world, including a new default change:
- By default in Plasma 6.0 it will be single-click to select files/holders but now double-click to open files. It's user-configurable but the default action now is indeed to double-click for opening files/folders with Plasma 6.
- The KWin blur effect is rewritten for better reliability and performance.
- The DrKonqi crash reporting wizard has been rewritten and simplified.
- There is now an on-screen display when cycling through keyboard brightness levels.
- All Plasma 6 icons now come from the system-wide icon theme with the concept of icons in the Plasma style being removed.
- Settings dialogs that use QtWidgets now have a search field in the header area for finding settings on individual pages.
- An improved Breeze icon for backup files and .bak.
- Multiple Plasma crash fixes.
More details on all of the KDE changes this week via Nate's blog.
