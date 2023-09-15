KDE Plasma 6.0 Lands More Performance Optimizations, Better Wayland Gaming Experience

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 16 September 2023 at 06:15 AM EDT. 4 Comments
KDE developers continue adding new functionality and performance optimizations for the Plasma 6.0 desktop that is aiming for its release in early February.

With the weekend comes KDE developer Nate Graham's usual blog post that highlights all of the interesting KDE development changes for the past week. This week saw more KDE Plasma 6 performance tuning and other interesting feature work and fixes ahead of the Plasma 6.0 beta. Some of this week's highlights include:

- More cursor responsiveness improvements for the Plasma Wayland session.

- "Substantially improved" latency especially for gaming with the KDE Plasma desktop. KDE Plasma Wayland gaming should be much better now with the newest KWin code.

- The default keyboard shortcut for launching the activity switcher has changed from Meta + Tab to Meta + A.

- Plasma and Qt Quick based KDE applications should launch quicker by moving the loading of the mobile text editing toolbar to on demand rather than always.

- The Alt+Tab window switcher is now fully accessible via the Orca screen reader in the Plasma Wayland session.

- The option to automatically turn off the keyboard backlight when on battery power now works.

- Many other bug fixes.

More details on this notable work via Nate's blog.
