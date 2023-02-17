Show Your Support: Like all the content at Phoronix? Consider joining Phoronix Premium this Valentine's week ♥ for a discounted rate while enjoying ad-free articles, multi-page articles on a single page, access to the site's dark mode, and other benefits while helping this site continue operations. ♥
KDE Plasma 6.0 Sees More Feature Work, Improvements For Dolphin & Plasma 5.27.1 Fixes
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual Saturday summary for all the interesting developments to happen this week. Taking place during the Plasma 5.27 release week included seeing changes such as:
- The Dolphin file manager now allows configuring how permissions are shown in the Details view.
- Dolphin's code for counting directory sizes is now made faster and improves performance.
- Gwenview 23.04 adds smooth zooming support for images rather than steps when doing Ctrl + scroll with a touchpad.
- Apps using a portal-based system prompt for enabling screen sharing, with Plasma 6.0 you can now give them access to just a specific screen region as opposed to just the whole screen or a single window.
- Plasma 6.0's weather report widget now shows the wind speed and humidity details by default.
- Plasma 5.27.1 will have a fix where KWin could crash after waking up from sleep while using multiple screens with window tiling.
- Plasma 5.27.1 also fixes a regression that caused XWayland-based Electron apps like Discord and Visual Studio Code to be displayed too small when using scaling.
- Plasma 5.27.1 also fixes showing NVIDIA GPU information within the System Monitor app.
- Under the Plasma Wayland session, KDE app windows now remember their size when using more than one screen.
- Various other bug fixes.
More details on these changes via Nate's blog.