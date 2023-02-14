KDE Plasma 5.27 Released - Better Wayland Support, KWin Tiling, Multi-Monitor Overhaul

The KDE developers have used Valentine's Day to release Plasma 5.27 as the last feature release of the Plasma 5 series with development attention now turning to Plasma 6.0.

Plasma 5.27 is a Long-Term Support (LTS) release with it being the last of the Plasma 5 series. The plan is to maintain it until the next LTS version in 2024.

KDE.org official Plasma 5.27 screenshot


Plasma 5.27 features a new welcome wizard, KWin tiling improvements, many improvements throughout the KDE System Settings area, KRunner has picked up many new features, various enhancements to the desktop panel and experience, overhauling the multi-monitor code, and many Wayland improvements.

KDE Plasma 5.27 on Wayland has seen many bug fixes, high resolution scroll wheel events, support for the global shortcuts portal on Wayland, fractional scaling support, and various other features now working properly under this alternative to running a classic X.Org Server.

Downloads and more information on all of the Plasma 5.27 changes via today's release announcement on KDE.org.
