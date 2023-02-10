KDE Plasma 5.27 Dubbed "The Best Plasma 5 Version Ever"
KDE developers and users are very excited for Plasma 5.27 that will be making its stable debut next week and also serves as the last major release of the Plasma 5 series.
KDE developer Nate Graham who is known for his weekly KDE development summaries has referred to Plasma 5.27 today as being "the best Plasma 5 version ever." He also added, "And so far it’s on track to be the least-buggy version in memory! At the time of writing there are only three known regressions, down from the dozen or more we usually ship with. A focus on stability pays off!"
KDE Plasma 5.27 has seen a last minute push to fix some multi-monitor issues and Plasma 5.27 beta paid off with having lots of bug reports. Some of the KDE accomplishments for this week include the Dolphin file manager now showing more document metadata, KRunner supports converting between timezones, the XWayland compatibility layer for Plasma 6.0 will now be launched on-demand as needed, when deleting a file in Dolphin it will now select the next file automatically, and there have been a wide-range of bug fixes to land this week. Among the bug fixes are also more Plasma Wayland fixes: Okular will now raise its main window as expected under Wayland, a fix for GPU drivers without atomic mode-setting, and other work.
KDE Plasma 5.27.0 is due for release on Tuesday, 14 February, as a nice Valentine's Day treat. After that the focus shifts to Plasma 6.0.
More details on this week's KDE changes can be found via the weekly recap on Nate's blog.
