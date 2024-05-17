KDE Apps Improving Experience When Running Outside Of Plasma
KDE development remains very busy ahead of next month's Plasma 6.1 desktop release.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development recap to highlight all of the interesting efforts made to the Plasma desktop and associated apps. Some of the KDE highlights for this week include:
- Reaching a consensus that KDE apps running outside of Plasma should always have Breeze style and icons available unless overrode by the system or the user. Kate, Konsole, and Dolphin are the apps so far using this solution to improve KDE apps running on GNOME and elsewhere.
- Dolphin now has the ability to enable previews for folders on remote locations.
- KDE Discover can now handle cases of Flatpaks being marked end-of-life and replaced by another Flatpak.
- Dolphin file manager UI improvements for dealing with read-only folders.
- Attempting to open multiple "New Folder" dialogs on slow network locations no longer crashes Dolphin.
- Turning on HDR no longer yields incorrect colors when using Night COlor mode.
- Various bug fixes and other improvements.
More details on these improvements via Nate's blog.
