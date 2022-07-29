KDE Ends July With More Bug Fixes, Discover Improvements
KDE developers are wrapping up July with more bug fixes and other feature work underway for Plasma 5.26.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly development summary that highlights all of the interesting KDE desktop changes over the past week. Some of the KDE changes for this last week of July include:
- Hotplugged mice will no longer lose their settings when the system is woken up or un-docked.
- Plasma 5.26 will address a possible crash fix and losing panels/desktops when plugging in or unplugging a screen or changing the display scale.
- The digital clock widget now allows customizing the typeface and styling.
- Under Plasma Wayland it's now possible to adjust how a graphics tablet's input area maps to your screen coordinates.
- With Plasma 5.26, changing the user avatar no longer requires admin permissions.
- KDE Discover will stop incorrectly marking some applications as proprietary when they are actually not.
- A crash fix under Plasma Wayland where switching virtual desktops with a touchpad swipe gesture could cause Wine or Steam Play / Proton games to crash.
- Various improvements to KDE Discover, including faster start-up with its Flatpak back-end.
More details on this week's KDE changes over on Nate's blog.
4 Comments