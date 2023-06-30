KDE Plasma Fixes A "Major Performance Issue" Seen With Intel Graphics On Wayland

Written by Michael Larabel on 1 July 2023
KDE developers finished out June on a high note with many features and new fixes landing for Plasma 6.0 development as well as refinements for later Plasma 5.27 point releases.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development summary recap. Some of the highlights for this past week included:

- KRunner's auto-complete behavior has been enhanced for Plasma 6.

- The Plasma 6 keyboard indicator widget now visually shows the state of the caps lock and num lock keys.

- The Kate 23.08 text editor is adding an option to open new tabs immediately to the right of the current tab.

- The Elisa music player has a smarter algorithm for finding music album cover files.

- When having a multi-channel audio setup that's configured to have different volume levels for each channel, adjusting the global volume level will now adjust each channel's volume proportionally.

- Gwenview now supports opening ".nef" RAW image files.

- Plasma 5.27.7 will see a "major performance issue" resolved around Plasma Wayland with Intel GPUs that was causing issues when animating widgets with the background contrast effect turned on.

- Various other fixes and improvements.

More details on the KDE changes this week via Nate's blog.
