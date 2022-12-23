KDE Developers Work On More Fixes & Features For Christmas Week

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 24 December 2022
Christmas week didn't slow down KDE developers with there still being a number of features and fixes for this open-source desktop environment to land.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual Saturday recap of all the interesting KDE changes to land for the week. Some of the highlights for this week include:

- Gwenview with the Plasma Wayland session now allows zooming in and out of images using the pinch gestures with a touchpad.

- Kate and KWrite text editors added new options to always open each file in its own window rather than tabs in one window.

- The Elisa media player has added support for PLS playlist files.

- Under the Plasma Wayland session when KWin has been restarted, log-out / restart / shutdown will now work where as previously they failed if a KWin restart occurred.

- VPN handling improvements when a VPN fails and trying to prompt users when trying to use a VPN type where the plug-in(s) are not installed.

More details on this week's KDE changes over on Nate's blog.
