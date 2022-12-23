Happy Holidays If you have enjoyed reading the new and original content on Phoronix each and every day this year, consider showing your support by the end of year / holiday deal on Phoronix Premium. Phoronix Premium helps make operations possible while you get to enjoy ad-free viewing and multi-page articles on a single page. There have been more than 2,800 news articles and 185+ Linux hardware reviews written this year by your's truly, but unfortunately, operations remain difficult driven by extreme ad-block use.
KDE Developers Work On More Fixes & Features For Christmas Week
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual Saturday recap of all the interesting KDE changes to land for the week. Some of the highlights for this week include:
- Gwenview with the Plasma Wayland session now allows zooming in and out of images using the pinch gestures with a touchpad.
- Kate and KWrite text editors added new options to always open each file in its own window rather than tabs in one window.
- The Elisa media player has added support for PLS playlist files.
- Under the Plasma Wayland session when KWin has been restarted, log-out / restart / shutdown will now work where as previously they failed if a KWin restart occurred.
- VPN handling improvements when a VPN fails and trying to prompt users when trying to use a VPN type where the plug-in(s) are not installed.
More details on this week's KDE changes over on Nate's blog.