Intel Releases oneVPL 2022.2 With GPU Copy Improvements, Linux System Analyzer
In addition to the excitement of the Arc Graphics A750 and A770, Intel has unveiled oneVPL 2022.2 as the newest version of this open-source video processing library that is their flagship video decode/encode library and related video processing toolkit as part of oneAPI.
Intel oneVPL provides accelerated video encode/decode with the native oneVPL back-end for their Gen12/Xe/DG2 graphics hardware while also supporting the Intel Media SDK for older integrated graphics as well as having a oneVPL CPU back-end available too. The oneVPL library also provides for various video processing capabilities and can integrate with other oneAPI toolkit components for completely embracing media and video analytics workloads.
With oneVPL 2022.2 that was released on Wednesday there is an updated oneVPL "v2.7" API that provides GPU copy improvements including an experimental option for GPU-accelerated surface copying. The oneVPL 2022.2 release also provides full support for the Intel Data Center GPU Flex Series (formerly codenamed Arctic Sound M). Additionally there is support for Alder Lake N too.
Intel Data Center GPU Flex Series
Intel oneVPL 2022.2 also adds a new "system_analyzer" tool on Linux for providing more runtime environment visibility around this video processing library.
OneVPL 2022.2 also has a variety of fixes, other new APIs, and various smaller enhancements. Downloads and more details on this Intel flagship video processing library via GitHub.
