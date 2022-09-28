Intel's Codeplay Will Now Oversee The oneAPI Development Community

28 September 2022
The second day of the Intel Innovation event in San Jose featured Intel CTO Greg Lavender talking up the greatness of open standards, open-source, and their wonderful oneAPI initiative. There were a few bits of oneAPI news as part of today's keynote.

Codeplay, which Intel acquired this summer with its long history in GPGPU computing and various open industry standards, will now "assume responsibility for the oneAPI development community." From the few details received in advance, it's not immediately clear what all of Codeplay's responsibilities will now entail, but they are basically in charge of the oneAPI community -- presumably for also interfacing with support for non-Intel hardware vendors and engaging the open-source communities, etc.

Intel also confirmed today that their oneAPI 2023 toolkits will be shipping this December. The oneAPI 2023 release will support Intel's upcoming CPUs, GPUs, and FPGAs. The oneAPI 2023 release will also include their SYCLomatic conversion tool.


Intel also is announcing that there are three new AI reference kits for healthcare they are publishing to GitHub. These new AI reference kits involve document automation, disease prediction, and medical imaging diagnostics.
