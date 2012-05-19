Intel Laptop Users Should Avoid Linux 5.19.12 To Avoid Potentially Damaging The Display

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 4 October 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT. 26 Comments
Intel laptop users running Linux are being advised to avoid running the latest Linux 5.19.12 stable kernel point release as it can potentially damage your display.

Intel Linux laptop users on Linux 5.19.12 have begun reporting "white flashing" display issues with one user describing it as "[the] laptop display starts to blink like lights in a 90's rave party."

Intel Linux kernel engineer Ville Syrjäl posted today on the kernel mailing list:
After looking at some logs we do end up with potentially bogus panel power sequencing delays, which may harm the LCD panel.

Greg, I recommend immediate revert of this stuff, and new stable release ASAP. Plus a recommendation that no one using laptops with Intel GPUs run 5.19.12.

Greg Kroah-Hartman has immediately released Linux 5.19.13 with the problematic Intel graphics driver patches reverted.

Greg commented, "This release is to resolve a regression on some Intel graphics systems that had problems with 5.19.12. If you do not have this problem with 5.19.12, there is no need to upgrade."
