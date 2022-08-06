Intel's Open-Source Vulkan Driver Moves Closer To Working Ray-Tracing Support



ASRock China recently announced their first Arc Graphics offering in the form of an A380 mini-ITX, single-slot card.

Friday's merged code has fixes, adding BVH data structures to the genxml handler, and other ray-tracing related work, some of which patches date back one to two years.So it's looking like the Intel Vulkan ray-tracing support on Linux could soon be buttoned up for Intel's Arc Graphics "Alchemist" cards on Linux. But with this remaining work not coming until Mesa 22.3, which won't be released as stable until late November or early December. At least for non-RT Vulkan use, it would appear Mesa 22.2 is largely in good shape for the initial Intel desktop graphics cards when paired with Linux 6.0+ and force-enabling the support.