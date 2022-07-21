Intel's Open-Source Vulkan Driver For Ray-Tracing Gets "Like A 100x Improvement"

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 21 July 2022 at 07:00 PM EDT. 18 Comments
INTEL --
Intel's Linux graphics driver developers continue to be very busy polishing the DG2/Alchemist graphics card support for forthcoming Intel Arc Graphics hardware... Merged today to the open-source Intel Mesa Vulkan driver was a ray-tracing focused fix that yields "like a 100x (not joking) improvement." Even more of a kicker? The change is one line of code for the massive improvement.

Longtime Intel Linux graphics driver engineer Lionel Landwerlin had opened this merge request today after discovering this massive optimization. That MR in turn has already landed in Mesa 22.2. The description for this Intel Vulkan RT code change is simply, "Like a 100x (not joking) improvement."

So what's going on here? The Intel ANV change is to ensure the scratch memory for Vulkan ray-tracing use gets allocated to local memory, a.k.a. the local device memory for the DG2/Alchemist discrete graphics cards.

To now the device allocation for this RT scratch memory didn't have any allocation flags set and so presumably was getting allocated back to general system memory. Now with the "ANV_BO_ALLOC_LOCAL_MEM" flag set, it will ensure that scratch memory buffers are residing on memory local to the Intel GPU.


It's a simple oversight from when that code was originally written but means a massive performance improvement due to that lapse. At least it was caught now and prior to Intel Arc Graphics appearing with the masses. With Mesa 22.2 due to be branched in the coming days, Mesa 22.2 with this RT fix/optimization and plenty of other open-source Intel Linux graphics driver improvements will be out as stable around the end of August.

Intel has been working on their Vulkan ray-tracing support going back to late 2020 in preparation for Xe HPG introducing hardware RT capabilities.
18 Comments
Related News
Intel Revs Its Linear Address Masking Patches For Linux
Intel Working On New Hardware-Based Prevention For Spectre-BHI Attacks
Intel's Compute Runtime To Default To Disabling Gen11 & Older Support On Windows
Two Months After Being Merged, Intel In-Field Scan Marked "Broken" For Linux 5.19
Oh GuC: Intel ADL-P Graphics On Linux 5.19 Will Break Unless You Also Upgrade Firmware
Initial Intel Meteor Lake Graphics Support Ready For Linux 5.20
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Engineers Lift The Lid On Carbon - A Hopeful Successor To C++
Fedora 37 Hopes To Have A Preview Of The New Web-Based Install UI
Xfce's Xfwm4 Sees Wayland Port With Wlroots
The Current Retbleed Performance Costs With An AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
An Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Fix Is Coming For A Very Annoying & Serious APT Problem
Oh GuC: Intel ADL-P Graphics On Linux 5.19 Will Break Unless You Also Upgrade Firmware
Retbleed: Call Depth Tracking Mitigation Eyed To Avoid IBRS "Performance Horror Show"
Igalia Working Towards Faster 2D Rendering For Older Raspberry Pi Boards