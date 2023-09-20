Project Amber Officially Launches As The Intel Trust Authority

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 20 September 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL
Last year Intel announced Project Amber as an effort to verify the trustworthiness of clouds. Project Amber was talked up as "an innovative service-based security implementation" for the remote verification of the trustworthiness of compute assets. Project Amber is now rolling out as the Intel Trust Authority.

Project Amber / Intel Trust Authority relies upon Software Guard Extensions (SGX) and other hardware features of Intel Xeon Scalable processors to determine the trustworthiness of clouds. This attestation service works with both public and private cloud providers and can also work for bare metal containers.

Intel Trust Authority slide


Currently the Intel Trust Authority focus is on the CPU-based Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) but with plans to extend it for device verification of GPUs, IPUs, and more. With the early communications around the Intel Trust Authority, compared to last year where Project Amber was mostly promoted as being for clouds, with the Intel Trust Authority announcement there's also more focus on edge and network device attestation too.

General availability of Project Amber was expected for H1'2023 while now in September it's officially launched and is being called the Intel Trust Authority.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel To Further Collaborate With Red Hat, Canonical & SUSE For Intel-Optimized Linux Distros
Intel Innovation 2023 Kicks Off With Meteor Lake & Emerald Rapids Launch Date: 14 Dec
New Scheduler Optimization Can Help Out PostgreSQL & More On Sapphire Rapids
Linux 6.7 Set To Drop Support For Itanium IA-64
OpenVINO 2023.1 Released - More GenAI, Expanded LLM Support & Meteor Lake VPU
Intel Starts Work On Enabling "Xe2" Graphics Within Their Open-Source Mesa Drivers
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Maintainer Of The NVIDIA Open-Source "Nouveau" Linux Kernel Driver Resigns
GCC Preparing To Introduce "-fhardened" Security Hardening Option
Bcachefs Merged Into Linux-Next
Ubuntu 23.04 & 22.04.3 Installs Haven't Been Following Their Own Security Best Practices
SteamOS 3.5 Rolls Out In Preview On The Steam Deck With Many New Features
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Shown Running On Valve's Steam Deck
Xfce's Wayland Roadmap Updated
Linux 6.5 Now Powering Ubuntu 23.10