Intel Touch Host Controller "THC" Driver Support Being Worked On For Linux

"THC IP now evoluates to V4, it can support 3 different modes: IPTS, HIDSPI and HIDI2C. Here are upgrade history:

- THC v1, for TGL/LKF, supports intel private IPTS (Intel Precise Touch and Stylus) protocol ( IPTS mode)

- THC v2, for ADL, add industrial standard HID over SPI protocol support (HIDSPI mode)

- THC v3, for MTL, enhance HID over SPI mode

- THC v4, for LNL, add inudstrial standard HID over I2C protocol support (HIDI2C mode)



Linux Surface community already implemented IPTS mode. These patch series provides THC HIDSPI mode and THC HIDI2C mode support on Linux.



These patch series includes:

1. Document for THC hardware and software introduction.

2. Intel THC Hardware layer driver which provides control interfaces for protocol layer.

3. Intel QuickSPI (R) driver working as a HIDSPI device driver which implements HID over SPI protocol and flow.

4. Intel QuickI2C (R) driver working as a HIDI2C device driver which implements HID over I2C protocol and flow."

