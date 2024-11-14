Intel Touch Host Controller "THC" Driver Support Being Worked On For Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 14 November 2024 at 06:20 AM EST. 1 Comment
INTEL
The newest Linux driver being developed by Intel is for the Touch Host Controller (THC) as a new high performance input tech for enhancing touch screen, touch pad, and stylus input handling.

Intel Touch Host Controller IP originates from the Tigerlake days but has been extended since -- most recently for Lunar Lake with industrial standard HID over I2C support. Intel engineer Even Xu explains in the patch series introducing Intel THC support for Linux:
"THC IP now evoluates to V4, it can support 3 different modes: IPTS, HIDSPI and HIDI2C. Here are upgrade history:
- THC v1, for TGL/LKF, supports intel private IPTS (Intel Precise Touch and Stylus) protocol ( IPTS mode)
- THC v2, for ADL, add industrial standard HID over SPI protocol support (HIDSPI mode)
- THC v3, for MTL, enhance HID over SPI mode
- THC v4, for LNL, add inudstrial standard HID over I2C protocol support (HIDI2C mode)

Linux Surface community already implemented IPTS mode. These patch series provides THC HIDSPI mode and THC HIDI2C mode support on Linux.

These patch series includes:
1. Document for THC hardware and software introduction.
2. Intel THC Hardware layer driver which provides control interfaces for protocol layer.
3. Intel QuickSPI (R) driver working as a HIDSPI device driver which implements HID over SPI protocol and flow.
4. Intel QuickI2C (R) driver working as a HIDI2C device driver which implements HID over I2C protocol and flow."

This is some nearly 8k lines of code working out this new Intel THC driver support for Linux systems.

Intel THC


This documentation patch covers more details on the Intel THC architecture. If Intel THC support interests you, learn more via this patch series.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux 6.13 To Tune Intel Granite Rapids For Better Performance Out-Of-The-Box
Intel's Zswap IAA Compress Batching Work Is Very Interesting For Linux Performance
Intel Idle Support For Granite Rapids D Going Into Linux 6.13
Intel Releases New CPU Microcode For Two New Security Advisories
Intel Adapting Energy Aware Scheduling "EAS" To P-State Driver For Lunar Lake
Intel Diamond Rapids "-march=diamondrapids" Merged Into GCC 15
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Spots A 3888.9% Performance Improvement In The Linux Kernel From One Line Of Code
Fedora KDE Desktop Spin Promoted To Same Tier As GNOME-Based Fedora Workstation
NVIDIA Outlines Current Wayland Limitations & Upcoming Driver Features
GIMP 3.0 RC1 Released For Testing
systemd 257-rc1 Released With A Ton Of New Features & Changes
Microsoft Announces Open-Source Hyperlight For Embedded VMM Within Linux/Windows Apps
Hyprland 0.45 Compositor Smooths Round Edges, Window Snapping For Floating Windows
Intel Linux Patch Would Report Outdated CPU Microcode As A Security Vulnerability