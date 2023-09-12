Intel Announces Thunderbolt 5 With 120 Gbps Bandwidth Boost

Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.

Intel today announced Thunderbolt 5 as their next-gen Thunderbolt standard that will allow 80 Gbps of bi-directional bandwidth or a "Bandwidth Boost" mode of up to 120 Gbps.Intel announced their next-gen Thunderbolt standard today that can provide up to three times more bandwidth, built on USB4 V2 / PCIe Gen 4 / DisplayPort 2.1, and is compatible with prior versions of Thunderbolt and USB. Thunderbolt 5 will be capable of supporting multiple 8K displays, up to 540Hz refresh rate, and up to three 4K displays at 144Hz.

The first Thunderbolt 5 controller is codenamed Barlow Ridge and is expected to ship in 2024.