Intel Announces Thunderbolt 5 With 120 Gbps Bandwidth Boost

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 12 September 2023 at 09:36 AM EDT. 17 Comments
INTEL
Intel today announced Thunderbolt 5 as their next-gen Thunderbolt standard that will allow 80 Gbps of bi-directional bandwidth or a "Bandwidth Boost" mode of up to 120 Gbps.

Intel announced their next-gen Thunderbolt standard today that can provide up to three times more bandwidth, built on USB4 V2 / PCIe Gen 4 / DisplayPort 2.1, and is compatible with prior versions of Thunderbolt and USB. Thunderbolt 5 will be capable of supporting multiple 8K displays, up to 540Hz refresh rate, and up to three 4K displays at 144Hz.

Intel slide on Thunderbolt 5


The first Thunderbolt 5 controller is codenamed Barlow Ridge and is expected to ship in 2024.

Intel slide on Thunderbolt 5


More details on the early Thunderbolt 5 details via Intel.com.
17 Comments
Related News
Intel's Vulkan Linux Driver Now Enables Mesh Shader Support By Default
Intel's DRM Scheduler Patches Updated That Are A Prerequisite For Merging The Xe Driver
Intel Fixing Up Sub-NUMA Clustering For Linux So That It Behaves With RDT
Intel QAT Zstd Plugin v0.1 Released For Speeding Up Zstandard Compression
Intel Arc Graphics Enjoy Another Open-Source Vulkan Driver Performance Optimization
Linux 6.6 char/misc Brings Intel PECI Updates, Sapphire Rapids Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KSMBD Declared Stable - No Longer "Experimental" - In Linux 6.6
Linus Torvalds Comments On Bcachefs Prospects For Linux 6.6
EXT4 Lands A Nice Performance Improvement For Appending To Delalloc Files
DRM CI Merged Into Linux 6.6 - Linus Torvalds: "Let's See Where It Goes"
Linux 6.6 WQ Change May Help Out AMD CPUs & Other Systems With Multiple L3 Caches
Ubuntu 23.10 Adding Experimental TPM-Backed Full Disk Encryption
Bcachefs Looks Like It Won't Make It For Linux 6.6
Intel Arc Graphics Enjoy Another Open-Source Vulkan Driver Performance Optimization