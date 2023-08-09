Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Intel Speed Select Linux Tool Updated To Handle 32 Socket Servers
Current generation Intel Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" servers max out at eight sockets while one and two socket server platforms tend to be most popular. In the past though we've seen some unique platforms like Huawei with their KunLun 9032 server that back in 2016 allowed for 32-socket Xeon E7 v3 (Haswell) configurations as well as some high socket count configurations out of Microsoft as well as the Atos BullSequana compute boxes.
But seeing the intel-speed-select CPU socket limit raised from 8 to 32 sockets in 2023 makes me wonder the motivation now for increasing the limit. Up to now the intel-speed-select tool has ignored all CPU sockets beyond the 8th socket. The patch in question was started by an HPE engineer. HPE for their part do have the Superdome Flex and Scale-up server line allowing for up to 32-sockets in 4-socket increments, so it could be for that or a future iteration of the platform. Short of tidying things up for existing platforms, some new 32-socket Intel servers could be on the way.
This patch along with a few other intel-speed-select patches were submitted for queuing ahead of the Linux 6.6 cycle kicking off in a few weeks.