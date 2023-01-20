Linux Takes Another Shot At Fixing Visual Glitches & GPU Hangs For Intel Sandy Bridge

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 20 January 2023 at 07:30 AM EST. 1 Comment
INTEL --
Intel Sandy Bridge processors launched 12 years ago this month and if you still are relying on these 32nm CPUs, it's really time to consider an upgrade for not only the performance but also security and power efficiency reasons. But if you are content with still churning away on a Sandy Bridge desktop under Linux, picked up for upstream and marked for back-porting is another attempt at dealing with visual glitches and GPU hangs that have been affecting some users with the integrated graphics.

Sent out for picking up as part of this week's Linux 6.2 DRM fixes and to then back-port to the stable supported kernel series is re-disabling the RC6p deep sleep power state for Sandy Bridge.


Sandy Bridge integrated graphics do not properly support RC6p power-savings and with the i915 kernel driver currently enabling it, it's been causing glitching and hangs for some Linux users.


Open-source Linux driver support for Sandy Bridge started out rough on Linux but improved well over time.


Way back in 2012 Intel originally disabled RC6p for Sandy Bridge when they realized it was causing problems and this would be the easiest workaround. But in years since the RC6p status for Sandy Bridge was mistakenly/optimistically re-enabled.


Now in 2023, the Intel kernel graphics driver is re-disabling RC6p for Sandy Bridge. In turn hopefully taking care of visual glitches and GPU hangs that have come up for those using these 12 year old processors on Linux.

Intel doesn't focus much on their very old graphics hardware generations, but this ends up being just a one-liner fix to disable RC6p. It's been sent in to Linux 6.2 Git via DRM fixes and over the coming days should be back-ported to the currently supported stable Linux kernel series.
1 Comment
Related News
Updated Intel oneAPI Level Zero Loader Brings Support For The L0 v1.5 Spec
Intel Preps More Linux Driver Code For Data Center GPU Max Series + More DG2 Fixes
Intel Emerald Rapids Driver Additions Begin Landing In Linux 6.2
Intel's Mesa Drivers Begin Landing Preparations For The New Xe Kernel Driver
Intel 4th Gen Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" Support Coming To Coreboot
Intel's FFmpeg Cartwheel 2022Q4 Released - Raptor Lake P, Better AV1 & HEVC Encode
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google To Allow Rust Code In The Chromium Browser
Kodi 20 Released With VA-API AV1 Support, Steam Deck Controls Support
Linux Developers Eye Orphaning The JFS File-System
KDE This Week: "Pretty Juicy In The Eye Candy Department"
Linux 6.3 To Support Pluton's CRB TPM2 On AMD Ryzen CPUs
Mesa 23.0 Feature Development Ends With Many Vulkan Additions
System76 Teasing New Pangolin Laptop Powered By AMD Ryzen
Mesa 22.3.3 Brings More Intel & Radeon Driver Fixes, KDE Plasma Hang Workaround