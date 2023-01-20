Linux Takes Another Shot At Fixing Visual Glitches & GPU Hangs For Intel Sandy Bridge

Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.

Intel Sandy Bridge processors launched 12 years ago this month and if you still are relying on these 32nm CPUs, it's really time to consider an upgrade for not only the performance but also security and power efficiency reasons. But if you are content with still churning away on a Sandy Bridge desktop under Linux, picked up for upstream and marked for back-porting is another attempt at dealing with visual glitches and GPU hangs that have been affecting some users with the integrated graphics.Sent out for picking up as part of this week's Linux 6.2 DRM fixes and to then back-port to the stable supported kernel series is re-disabling the RC6p deep sleep power state for Sandy Bridge.

Sandy Bridge integrated graphics do not properly support RC6p power-savings and with the i915 kernel driver currently enabling it, it's been causing glitching and hangs for some Linux users.



Open-source Linux driver support for Sandy Bridge started out rough on Linux but improved well over time.

Way back in 2012 Intel originally disabled RC6p for Sandy Bridge when they realized it was causing problems and this would be the easiest workaround. But in years since the RC6p status for Sandy Bridge was mistakenly/optimistically re-enabled.