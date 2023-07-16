Intel Raptor Lake HX, System76 Adder WS 3 Added To Coreboot

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 16 July 2023 at 09:16 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL
System76 has contributed Intel Core Raptor Lake HX support to Coreboot with some minor additions over the existing Raptor Lake "RPL" code as well as adding their new Adder WS 3 laptop to upstream Coreboot.

System76 recently launched the updated Adder WS laptop with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 13900HX processor, 15 or 17 inch 1080p display, a choice of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 / 4060 / 4070 graphics, up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 memory, dual M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD slots, Gigabit Ethernet, and a 4-cell 73Wh battery.

From launch the Adder WS 3 has supported Coreboot while now that code has worked its way into the upstream Coreboot repository.

This patch adds the necessary Raptor Lake HX additions to upstream Coreboot. That was followed by this commit adding the Adder Workstation 3 "addw3" motherboard to Coreboot. Most functionality works with Coreboot on this new RPL-HX laptop except for discrete/hybrid graphics switching and Thunderbolt.

System76 Adder WS 3


Pricing on the Adder WS high-end laptop starts out at $1599 USD. More details on this laptop at System76.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
Cluster Scheduling For Intel Hybrid CPUs Looks Like It Will Be Ready For Linux 6.6
New Intel Lunar Lake / Arrow Lake / Arrow Lake S Patches For GCC
DIMM Temperature Driver & PECI-CPUTemp Updated For Sapphire Rapids
Intel Sends Out Initial Compiler Patches For Lunar Lake & Arrow Lake
Intel Compute Runtime 23.22.26516.18 Is A Big Update With New Level Zero APIs
Intel Granite Rapids D Support Merged Into GCC 14
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Posts Experimental Linux Code For "Device Memory TCP" - Network To/From Accelerator RAM
Bcachefs File-System Plans To Try Again To Land In Linux 6.6
AlmaLinux No Longer Aims For 1:1 Compatibility With RHEL
Thunderbird 115 Now Available & It Looks Fantastic
SUSE Announces Its Forking RHEL, To Maintain A RHEL-Compatible Distro
Wine-Based Hangover 8.11 Begins Integrating FEX Emulator Support
Oracle Intends To Keep Trying To Make Oracle Linux Compatible With RHEL
It's Looking Like Bcachefs Won't Be Merged For Linux 6.5