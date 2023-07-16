Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Intel Raptor Lake HX, System76 Adder WS 3 Added To Coreboot
System76 recently launched the updated Adder WS laptop with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 13900HX processor, 15 or 17 inch 1080p display, a choice of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 / 4060 / 4070 graphics, up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 memory, dual M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD slots, Gigabit Ethernet, and a 4-cell 73Wh battery.
From launch the Adder WS 3 has supported Coreboot while now that code has worked its way into the upstream Coreboot repository.
This patch adds the necessary Raptor Lake HX additions to upstream Coreboot. That was followed by this commit adding the Adder Workstation 3 "addw3" motherboard to Coreboot. Most functionality works with Coreboot on this new RPL-HX laptop except for discrete/hybrid graphics switching and Thunderbolt.
Pricing on the Adder WS high-end laptop starts out at $1599 USD. More details on this laptop at System76.com.