Intel Sapphire Rapids PECI Support Coming With Linux 6.6

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 15 August 2023 at 05:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
The Intel Platform Environment Control Interface (PECI) changes have been prepped for the upcoming Linux 6.6 kernel cycle and include extending support for including 4th Gen Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" server platforms.

Intel PECI is the proprietary communication channel for Intel CPUs and chipset components. PECI has been found on Intel server platforms going back more than a decade while the Linux kernel support was added last year. This exposes thermal information and other environment details to external platform hardware like BMCs on servers for monitoring and control.

Intel Sapphire Rapids server


With the PECI pull request for Linux 6.6, Intel Sapphire Rapids support is now wired up to this hardware monitoring driver code. There is also a Nuvoton PECI controller node added as part of this pull too. This Sapphire Rapids support has been tested with both the CPU and DIMM memory temperature reporting to be working via the PECI interface.
