Intel Is Hosting An Open-Source Community Survey For Developers
Intel remains one of the top open-source contributors to the Linux kernel and related key open-source projects as well as hosting countless of their own wonderful open-source projects. For helping guide their focus and better understand the open-source community needs/interests. they are hosting this community survey over the next few weeks.
The Intel Open-Source Community Survey explains:
"Intel is committed to building an open ecosystem that’s transparent, secure, and accessible to all. In order to support innovation in that collaborative environment, your feedback is vital in helping us understand the communities that comprise the ecosystem – those who build, maintain, and use open source projects.
For each valid survey response, Intel will donate $5 to Outreachy, an incredible program that supports diversity in free and open source software. In addition, we’ll email you the results of this survey giving you early access to the findings in advance of publishing them on open.intel.com when the survey results are complete."
Those wanting to participate in the Intel Open-Source Community Survey can do so via this Qualtrics form. The survey results will be made public in February.