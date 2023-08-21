Intel Releases Updated Version Of Its Open-Source Font For Developers

Intel is well regarded for their vast open-source contributions from being a major contributor to the Linux kernel and other areas like Mesa, GCC/glibc, and other key open-source projects to various niche projects like ConnMan and other smaller software projects. Debuting a few months ago as one of the newest open-source Intel projects catching us by surprise was Intel One Mono as a font designed for developers. Today brings a new version of that font.

Intel One Mono is described by the Intel team as an expressive monospaced font family designed for clarity, legibility, and "the needs of developers in mind." Intel worked on this font with Frere-Jones Type and makes it available under the SIL Open Font License.

Intel One Mono v1.3


The new version is Intel One Mono v1.3 with improved language support and other subtle changes:
- Improved language support through ccmp and mark features in sources
- Added calt feature to raise colon for alignment with operators
- Update family name across fonts, sources and licence: Intel One Mono
- Updated artwork and hinting for hyphen, endash, emdash, grave, uni2011 and uni2015
- Improved linking of styles in sources and builds

The source and the OTF / TTF / WOFF font files for Intel One Mono are available for download from GitHub.
