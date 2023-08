Intel Releases Updated Version Of Its Open-Source Font For Developers

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

Intel is well regarded for their vast open-source contributions from being a major contributor to the Linux kernel and other areas like Mesa, GCC/glibc, and other key open-source projects to various niche projects like ConnMan and other smaller software projects. Debuting a few months ago as one of the newest open-source Intel projects catching us by surprise was Intel One Mono as a font designed for developers . Today brings a new version of that font.Intel One Mono is described by the Intel team as an expressive monospaced font family designed for clarity, legibility, and "the needs of developers in mind." Intel worked on this font with Frere-Jones Type and makes it available under the SIL Open Font License.

- Improved language support through ccmp and mark features in sources

- Added calt feature to raise colon for alignment with operators

- Update family name across fonts, sources and licence: Intel One Mono

- Updated artwork and hinting for hyphen, endash, emdash, grave, uni2011 and uni2015

- Improved linking of styles in sources and builds

The new version is Intel One Mono v1.3 with improved language support and other subtle changes:The source and the OTF / TTF / WOFF font files for Intel One Mono are available for download from GitHub