Intel Releases Updated Version Of Its Open-Source Font For Developers
Intel One Mono is described by the Intel team as an expressive monospaced font family designed for clarity, legibility, and "the needs of developers in mind." Intel worked on this font with Frere-Jones Type and makes it available under the SIL Open Font License.
The new version is Intel One Mono v1.3 with improved language support and other subtle changes:
- Improved language support through ccmp and mark features in sources
- Added calt feature to raise colon for alignment with operators
- Update family name across fonts, sources and licence: Intel One Mono
- Updated artwork and hinting for hyphen, endash, emdash, grave, uni2011 and uni2015
- Improved linking of styles in sources and builds
The source and the OTF / TTF / WOFF font files for Intel One Mono are available for download from GitHub.