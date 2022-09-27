Intel Confirms "On Demand" Upgrades With Sapphire Rapids (Software Defined Silicon)

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 27 September 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT. 2 Comments
INTEL --
Intel at their Innovation conference confirmed that 4th Gen Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" processors will feature an optional "on demand" activation model.

You may recall last year Phoronix was the first to cover the news on Intel preparing "Software Defined Silicon" support for Linux (SDSi). They continued working on this Software Defined Silicon support and earlier this year merged it in Linux 5.18 while not commenting on their productization plans.


As I commented in the earlier articles, it looked to be a server CPU play and indeed at Innovation was confirmed as targeting data center CPUs. Intel has confirmed with today's announcement:
Through the new Intel On Demand activation model, customers can turn on additional accelerators, beyond the base configuration of the original SKU, for greater flexibility and choice when needed.

Intel is still light on all what they plan to provide through their On-Demand activation model, but is said to include accelerators around AI / analytics / networking / storage. We'll see moving forward what else may become optional upgrades with this on-demand upgrade / Software Defined Silicon model.
2 Comments
Related News
Intel Publishes Xe Super Sampling "XeSS" 1.0 SDK
Intel Arc Graphics A770 Launching 12 October For $329 USD
Intel Announces 13th Gen "Raptor Lake" - Linux Benchmarks To Come
Intel Developer Cloud Launches For Pre-Launch Software Development/Testing
Intel Habana Labs AI Driver Updates Readied For Linux 6.1
Intel's Vulkan Linux Driver Lands A "Bunch" Of Ray Query Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A 20 Year Old Chipset Workaround Has Been Hurting Modern AMD Linux Systems
Rust-Written Apple DRM Linux Kernel Driver Renders First Cube
Microsoft & Canonical Bring systemd To WSL
GNOME 43 Released With More Apps Ported To GTK4, Wayland Enhancements
Firefox 105 Now Available - Better Linux Performance Under Memory Pressure
Phoronix Oktoberfest Special Begins, Premium Now Accept Stripe & Corporate Subscriptions Available
Wayland's Weston 11.0 Released With HDR Display & Multi-GPU Preparations
NVIDIA Announces Open-Source CV-CUDA Project