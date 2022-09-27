Intel Confirms "On Demand" Upgrades With Sapphire Rapids (Software Defined Silicon)

Through the new Intel On Demand activation model, customers can turn on additional accelerators, beyond the base configuration of the original SKU, for greater flexibility and choice when needed.

As I commented in the earlier articles, it looked to be a server CPU play and indeed at Innovation was confirmed as targeting data center CPUs. Intel has confirmed with today's announcement:Intel is still light on all what they plan to provide through their On-Demand activation model, but is said to include accelerators around AI / analytics / networking / storage. We'll see moving forward what else may become optional upgrades with this on-demand upgrade / Software Defined Silicon model.