More Intel Xe2 / Lunar Lake Graphics Support Readied For Open-Source Mesa Drivers

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 27 September 2023 at 06:41 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL
Earlier this month I noted that Intel's open-source Linux graphics driver engineers had begun working on the OpenGL and Vulkan Mesa driver support for Xe 2 graphics as to be found with Lunar Lake "LNL" processors. Since then the initial hardware enablement work has only continued heating up.

In addition to the Xe2 DRM kernel driver work happening concurrently, more of the Mesa graphics driver bring-up has been happening. This Xe2 merge request search shows some of the currently active endeavors for enabling Intel Xe2 graphics within the Mesa user-space code.

Xe2 Mesa state


This merge request in particular outlines some of the known prerequisites needed for the Lunar Lake platform support before the new hardware PCI IDs can be added. Those IDs also won't be added until the Linux kernel driver support has also been upstreamed.

It's good seeing this Intel ANV Vulkan driver and Iris Gallium3D/OpenGL driver code for Xe2 / Lunar Lake coming together so early with this being Intel's 2025 client platform. This Intel Xe2 driver code may also come into play for the Intel Arc Graphics Battlemage discrete GPUs too as the successor to DG2/Alchemist.
